VPP, Cong win in Shillong, Tura respectively giving jolt to MDA

Shillong, June 4: Ruling National People’s Party (NPP) and the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) led by it have suffered a jolt in Meghalaya where opposition parties have won both the Lok Sabha constituencies as per the results available.

Regional Voice of the People Party (VPP) candidate Ricky Andrew J Syngkon has won in Shillong Parliamentary Constituency with a huge margin defeating his high-profile rivals, sitting MP from Congress Vincent H Pala and ruling NPP candidate Ampareen Lyngdoh, triggering high-decible celebrations across the constituency.

Congress candidate Saleng A Sangma has sprang surprise in Tura Lok Sabha Constituency by defeating sitting MP and NPP candidate Agatha Sangma by a huge margin of 155241 votes. With this Congress has wretched Tura Parliamentary Constituency after decades from the clutch of the family of late P A Sangma. Defeated candidate Agatha Sangma is the sister of State Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and daughter of Late P A Sangma.

Taking to the X (formerly twitter), NPP National President and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has accepted the defeat of party candidates saying “We humbly accept and respect the mandate of the people and wish Mr Saleng A Sangma and Mr Ricky Andrew J Syngkon the very best.”