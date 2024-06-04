Tuesday, June 4, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

VPP, Cong win in Shillong, Tura respectively giving jolt to MDA

By: Bureau

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 4: Ruling National People’s Party (NPP) and the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) led by it have suffered a jolt in Meghalaya where opposition parties have won both the Lok Sabha constituencies as per the results available.

Regional Voice of the People Party (VPP) candidate Ricky Andrew J Syngkon has won in Shillong Parliamentary Constituency with a huge margin defeating his high-profile rivals, sitting MP from Congress Vincent H Pala and ruling NPP candidate Ampareen Lyngdoh, triggering high-decible celebrations across the constituency.

Congress candidate Saleng A Sangma wins Tura Lok Sabha seat.

Congress candidate Saleng A Sangma has sprang surprise in Tura Lok Sabha Constituency by defeating  sitting MP and NPP candidate Agatha Sangma by a huge margin of 155241 votes. With this Congress has wretched Tura Parliamentary Constituency after decades from the clutch of the family of late P A Sangma. Defeated candidate Agatha Sangma is the sister of State Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and daughter of Late P A Sangma.

Taking to the X (formerly twitter), NPP National President and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has accepted the defeat of party candidates saying “We humbly accept and respect the mandate of the people and wish Mr Saleng A Sangma and Mr Ricky Andrew J Syngkon the very best.”

Previous article
Chandrababu Naidu likely to take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM on June 9
Next article
Sharad Pawar says LS polls results ‘harbinger of change’; INDIA bloc explores govt formation options
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Sharad Pawar says LS polls results ‘harbinger of change’; INDIA bloc explores govt formation options

  Mumbai, June 4: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) President Sharad Pawar said that the Lok Sabha results being declared...
NATIONAL

Chandrababu Naidu likely to take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM on June 9

  Amaravati, June 4: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu is likely to take oath as the...
NATIONAL

Lotus blooms in Kerala, two constituencies neck and neck, rest settled

Thiruvananthapuram, June 4: With BJP candidate Suresh Gopi nearly registering his victory in Thrissur with a 72,000 margin,...
NATIONAL

Omar Abdullah concedes defeat to Engineer Rashid in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, June 4: National Conference leader and former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday conceded defeat to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sharad Pawar says LS polls results ‘harbinger of change’; INDIA bloc explores govt formation options

NATIONAL 0
  Mumbai, June 4: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) President Sharad...

Chandrababu Naidu likely to take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM on June 9

NATIONAL 0
  Amaravati, June 4: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N....

Lotus blooms in Kerala, two constituencies neck and neck, rest settled

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, June 4: With BJP candidate Suresh Gopi nearly...
Load more

Popular news

Sharad Pawar says LS polls results ‘harbinger of change’; INDIA bloc explores govt formation options

NATIONAL 0
  Mumbai, June 4: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) President Sharad...

Chandrababu Naidu likely to take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM on June 9

NATIONAL 0
  Amaravati, June 4: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N....

Lotus blooms in Kerala, two constituencies neck and neck, rest settled

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, June 4: With BJP candidate Suresh Gopi nearly...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img