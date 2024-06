Shillong, June 6: As the Voice of the People Party (VPP) maintains its lead in the Shillong Parliamentary Constituency, party candidate Dr Ricky Syngkon has expressed delight over the favourable trends.

He also attributed the strong voter support to dissatisfaction with the state’s “poor governance”.

The VPP candidate, however, declined to reveal whether the party would support the NDA or the INDIA bloc in the Parliament.