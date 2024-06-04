Tuesday, June 4, 2024
NATIONAL

Assam: NDA leading in 10 seats, Congress in 4 seats

By: Agencies

Date:

Guwahati, June 4:  BJP-led NDA was leading in 10 Lok Sabha seats in Assam after the first round of vote counting was over in the state while Congress was leading in four seats.

BJP candidates were leading in Guwahati, Silchar, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur, Diphu, Kaziranga, Darrang-Udalguri, and Lakhimpur constituencies.

BJP’s ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) were leading in one seat each.

Congress candidates were leading in Jorhat, Nagaon, Karimganj and Dhubri Lok Sabha seats.

Gaurav Gogoi was leading in the Jorhat parliamentary constituency.

Sarbananda Sonowal has taken a comfortable lead in the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat.

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal was trailing in the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat to Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain.

–IANS

