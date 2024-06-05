Wednesday, June 5, 2024
TN CM Stalin leaves for New Delhi to attend crucial INDIA bloc meeting

By: Agencies

Chennai, June 5: Chief Minister MK Stalin, who spearheaded a spectacular victory for the DMK-led INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu, left for New Delhi on Wednesday to attend the crucial meeting of the Opposition front.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at the residence of Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge later in the day.

The INDIA bloc is scheduled to meet in the national Capital in the afternoon after doing well in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting is crucial as the front will take a decision on whether to stake claim to form a government at the Centre or decide to sit in the Opposition.

Senior leaders of the INDIA bloc including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, Tejashwi Yadav and others will attend the meeting.

It may be recalled that the DMK-led INDIA bloc won all the 39 Lok Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu and the lone seat in Puducherry.

CM Stalin had seen to it that all the coalition partners were appropriately accommodated even though the DMK could have contested from more seats in the state.

DMK Tamil Nadu state Organising Secretary and senior leader, RS Barathi, told IANS before the results that the DMK was accommodative of its coalition partners and had contested only 21 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls instead of the 24 seats it fought on in 2019.

–IANS

On World Environment Day, PM Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign
Shillong residents must look after environment :Ampareen Lyngdoh
