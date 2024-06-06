Thursday, June 6, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Woman resorts to hunger strike in Shillong demanding construction of road

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, June 6: An elderly woman, Bindas Syiem from Ri Bhoi District of Meghalaya, on Thursday began her hunger strike in front of Shillong secretariat to demand for  construction of Nongpoh -Umden-Sonapur road.

She was later moved outside additional secretariat parking lot.

Syiem has threatened to continue her hunger strike till death if the government does not respond to her demands. Syiem is a resident of Umden and she arrived in Shillong early Thursday morning to begin her protest, along with a placard in hand.

The Nongpoh -Umden-Sonapur road, has been in a dilapidated condition for several years now and has caused major hindrance for the people of this area to commute.

