Thursday, June 6, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Truck mishap disrupts traffic on highway at Nongpoh

Shillong, June 6: A coke-laden truck bearing registration number NL01AD4856 capsized on National Highway 6 near the office of the Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner here on Thursday afternoon.

The truck was heading towards Guwahati when the driver tried to avoid a car that was driving recklessly in front, causing his truck to hit the median divider and capsize on the Guwahati-Shillong lane. Following this, traffic police had to divert vehicles to the service lane.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. Ri Bhoi Police, along with the National Highway Authority of India, are trying to tow the truck and clear the coke that fell on the road.

