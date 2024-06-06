Thursday, June 6, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

VPP MP has lot to do to fulfil people’s demands: Rakkam Sangma

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, June 6: Meghalaya Cabinet Minister and NPP leader Rakkam A Sangma on Thursday said VPP’s newly-elected MP Ricky J Syngkon now has a lot of work to do to facilitate  fulfilling of various pending demands of the State.

Sangma said the winning margin of the VPP is an indication of the expectations of the people. He said that VPP has long been raising several issues and now it is time to perform and meet the aspirations of the people.

Meanwhile, talking about the Tura seat, the NPP leader stated that social media played a big role in influencing the voters against them. He refused to accept that misgovernance of the NPP and failed performance of their MP, Agatha Sangma as the reasons for their lost. Downplaying the loss, he said this is the beauty of democracy.

