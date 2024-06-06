Placement success: USTM observes Commendation Day for recruited students

GUWAHATI, JUNE 6 /–/ The Training & Placement Division of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) today celebrated a glorious chapter of placement of its students by felicitating more than 100 students present out of 500 who have been recruited by reputed organizations in the recent campus and off campus placement drives.

The event was graced by Ms Anita Rao, Entrepreneur, Soft skills Trainer and Former Assistant Registrar, IIT, Guwahati; Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor USTM; Padma Shri Dr. Sarbeswar Sahariah, Pro Vice-Chancellor USTM; Dr RK Sharma, Advisor USTM, Dr Biraj Kumar Sharma, Principal of the upcoming PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital and more than thousand students at the Central Auditorium of USTM. The ceremony included the distribution of certificates to the placed students, recognizing their hard work and dedication that led to securing prestigious job offers, according to a Press release.

Addressing the proudly placed students, Padma Shri Dr Sarbeswar Sahariah said, “This is a proud moment for all of us. This is just the beginning; we have a long way to go.” Chancellor M Hoque said that selecting a good organisation to work with is very important. He congratulated and encouraged the students asking them to keep in mind that when they join an organisation, they should not behave like an employee but as a family member to become successful. Chief guest Ms Anita Rao delivered an insightful speech telling the outgoing students about how they should prepare for the transition from a University graduate to a fresh recruit in a workplace.

Earlier, welcoming the gathering, Nurmahmud Ali, Director, Training & Placement Division, USTM, said, “We have established robust connections across a wide range of industries, including FMCG, Banking, Insurance, IT, EdTech, Pharmaceutical, Automobile, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Educational Institutions, Legal firms, NGOs, and many more. We have more than 150 recruiters”. He stated that more than 500 students have been placed in the campus recruitment drive in this academic session. The highest salary package offered till now stands at 13.58 LPA by Federal Bank.

Sharing her feelings, USTM student Rakhee Ray, recruited by ITC, said, “I am grateful to the Training and Placement Division of USTM as the Director himself contacted ITC Ltd. when I requested him to help me get my summer internship in ITC. Then I got recruited by ITC Ltd. I did both my bachelor’s and master’s in USTM and it was a good experience overall.”

Mofida Yasmin, MBA student, who got placed in SBI General and Bandhan Bank, shared her experience stating, “My experience at USTM was wonderful as I not only got the opportunity to study but also exposure to the industry through internships, workshops, sessions etc. This support system helped me secure jobs in two companies.”

Vikrant Sharma, B. Tech. Civil Engineering student said, “The faculty members and the Training and Placement team helped shape my career journey. The immense support received from everyone at the University helped me secure a position at Indigi Consulting and Solutions Pvt. Ltd.”