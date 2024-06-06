Thursday, June 6, 2024
spot_img
Business

Wipro secures $500 million deal from US communication service provider

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 6: IT major Wipro on Thursday announced it has secured a $500 million deal from a leading US communication service provider over a period of five years.

 

In a stock exchange filing, the IT services company said it would provide managed services for some products and industry-specific solutions to the US-based firm.

 

“Wipro has been awarded a $500 million deal by a leading US Communication Service Provider,” it said in the filing, adding that the agreement is for a period of five years.

 

Wipro, however, did not divulge the name of the US-based company. The company’s shares closed 2 per cent higher at Rs 461.6 apiece on Thursday.

 

Last month, more than three-fourths of Wipro’s public shareholders voted against the $4.33 million cash severance to former CEO Thierry Delaporte, according to a company’s regulatory filing. According to the BSE filing, nearly 80 per cent of public shareholders voted against the cash compensation awarded to Delaporte. Delaporte resigned as Managing Director and CEO on April 6.

 

Meanwhile, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) is set to join Sensex from June 24 after the BSE rejig, likely to replace Wipro in the benchmark Sensex. The BSE benchmark will drop from the index on the same day. (IANS)

Previous article
BHEL bags Rs 3,500 crore order from Adani Power for Raipur TPP project
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

T20 World Cup: Vikram Rathour backs Axar’s inclusion over Kuldeep Yadav against Ireland

Shillong, June 6: India batting coach Vikram Rathour said Axar Patel's inclusion over Kuldeep Yadav in the playing...
News Alert

Sindh in Pakistan proposes Kartarpur-like religious corridor for Hindu, Jain pilgrims

Shillong, June 6: Sindh Tourism Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah on Thursday proposed the development of a Kartarpur-like religious...
News Alert

Paper leak case: Raj govt asks personnel depts to check documents of staff hired in last 5 years

Shillong, June 6: In what can be described as a big move to crack the paper leak case...
News Alert

Kangana says she was ‘slapped’ by CISF constable at Chandigarh airport; video surfaces

Shillong, June 6: The newly-elected MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut, has said that she was "slapped...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

T20 World Cup: Vikram Rathour backs Axar’s inclusion over Kuldeep Yadav against Ireland

SPORTS 0
Shillong, June 6: India batting coach Vikram Rathour said...

Sindh in Pakistan proposes Kartarpur-like religious corridor for Hindu, Jain pilgrims

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 6: Sindh Tourism Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah...

Paper leak case: Raj govt asks personnel depts to check documents of staff hired in last 5 years

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 6: In what can be described as...
Load more

Popular news

T20 World Cup: Vikram Rathour backs Axar’s inclusion over Kuldeep Yadav against Ireland

SPORTS 0
Shillong, June 6: India batting coach Vikram Rathour said...

Sindh in Pakistan proposes Kartarpur-like religious corridor for Hindu, Jain pilgrims

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 6: Sindh Tourism Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah...

Paper leak case: Raj govt asks personnel depts to check documents of staff hired in last 5 years

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 6: In what can be described as...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img