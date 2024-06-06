Thursday, June 6, 2024
spot_img
Business

BHEL bags Rs 3,500 crore order from Adani Power for Raipur TPP project

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 6: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) said on Wednesday that it has secured a Rs 3,500 crore order from Adani Power Limited for setting up a 1,600 MW thermal power plant (TPP) at Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

 

“Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has received an order from Adani Power Ltd (APL) for setting up the 2×800 MW TPP at Raipur, Chhattisgarh,” the public sector giant said in a regulatory filing.

 

“The nature of the order is supply of equipment – boiler, turbine generator and associated auxiliaries along with control and instrumentation and supervision of erection and commissioning,” BHEL said.

 

Boiler and turbine generator are to be manufactured at BHEL’s Trichy and Haridwar plants, respectively, the company added. (IANS)

Previous article
Stock Market Update: Sensex trades higher on positive global cues
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Gujarat: 1500 CCTV cameras to be installed for 15 km Jagannath Rath Yatra

Shillong, June 6: The Jamalpur Jagannath Temple Trust, along with administrative and police authorities in Gujarat, is gearing...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

ED issues fresh summons to actress Rituparna Sengupta in Bengal ration distribution case

Shillong, June 6: The Enforcement Directorate, on Thursday, issued a fresh summons to the popular actress Rituparna Sengupta...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Farah Khan unspools memories of the cinema where she watched her first film

Shillong, June 6: Filmmaker-Choreographer Farah Khan shared a video of the historic Lido cinema hall and expressed how...
Technology

Google buys Cameyo to bring Windows apps to ChromeOS devices

Shillong, June 6: Google has acquired Cameyo, which develops virtualisation tools to run Windows apps on ChromeOS devices,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Gujarat: 1500 CCTV cameras to be installed for 15 km Jagannath Rath Yatra

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 6: The Jamalpur Jagannath Temple Trust, along...

ED issues fresh summons to actress Rituparna Sengupta in Bengal ration distribution case

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, June 6: The Enforcement Directorate, on Thursday, issued...

Farah Khan unspools memories of the cinema where she watched her first film

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, June 6: Filmmaker-Choreographer Farah Khan shared a video...
Load more

Popular news

Gujarat: 1500 CCTV cameras to be installed for 15 km Jagannath Rath Yatra

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 6: The Jamalpur Jagannath Temple Trust, along...

ED issues fresh summons to actress Rituparna Sengupta in Bengal ration distribution case

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, June 6: The Enforcement Directorate, on Thursday, issued...

Farah Khan unspools memories of the cinema where she watched her first film

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, June 6: Filmmaker-Choreographer Farah Khan shared a video...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img