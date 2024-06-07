Assam records decline in maternal, child death cases during 2023-24

Guwahati, June 7 /–/A total of 374 maternal death cases were reported in Assam during the financial year 2023-24 as against 510 deaths during the financial year 2022-23, indicating a 26.7 percent decline, and improvement in the health indicators, an official report stated.

Besides, the number of child death cases during the financial year 2023-24 was reported at 4,793 as against 6,721 deaths during the financial year 2022-23, showing a decline of 1,928 deaths (28.7 percent).

The figures were revealed during the course of a two-day review cum orientation workshop (Swasthya Manthan-12) organised by the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam here.

As part of the workshop that concluded on Friday, a district-wise review meeting was held on the health performance of each district of the state during which district-wise gaps were identified, and accordingly, improvement strategies were presented and discussed in detail.

Discussions were also held on ways to improve the health status of people in the state.

The meeting decided to determine further course correction and hand-holding that may be required by the districts to improve the health indicators.

In the review meet, the best performers and best performing districts were awarded under various categories and also state division teams and partner organisations were felicitated by the mission director, NHM, Assam for their perseverance and dedication towards improving the health system.

The review cum workshop was held with participants from all the districts, led by the joint director of health services along with district programme management unit, including district programme managers, district data managers, district accounts managers, district community mobilisers, district programme coordinators and other concerned district officials.

Earlier, the programme commenced with the managing director of NHM presenting the gist of overall NHM performance for the financial year 2023-24, appreciating the best performing districts for their hard work and dedication, and encouraging all for ensuring better results in the coming years.