Friday, June 7, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

China lodges protest over Modi’s response to Taiwan Prez’s greetings

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Beijing, June 6: China on Thursday protested to India over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s social media statement that he looked forward to having closer ties with Taiwan, insisting that New Delhi should resist Taiwan authorities’ “political calculations.” China views Taiwan as a rebel province that must be reunified with the mainland, even by force.
Modi’s remarks came in response to a congratulatory message from Taiwan President Lai Ching-te on his election victory.
Lai, elected as Taiwan’s President last month, in a message posted on X said: “My sincere congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his election victory. “We look forward to enhancing the fast-growing #Taiwan-#India partnership, expanding our collaboration on trade, technology & other sectors to contribute to peace & prosperity in the #IndoPacific,” Lai said.
In his reply posted on X, Modi said: “Thank you @ChingteLai for your warm message. I look forward to closer ties as we work towards mutually beneficial economic and technological partnership”.
Reacting to the messages, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China has lodged a protest with India on this.
First of all, there is no President in the Taiwan region, Mao said, when asked for her comments at a media briefing here.
“On this question, China opposes all forms of official interactions between Taiwan authorities and countries having diplomatic relations with China,” she said.
There is but one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the territory of the People’s Republic of China, she said.
The One China principle is a universally recognised norm in international relations and the prevailing consensus, she said.
India has made serious political commitments and should resist Taiwan authorities’ political calculations, she said.
“China has protested to India about this,” she said.
Lai, 64, was sworn in as President of the estranged island of Taiwan last month after winning the Presidential poll.
In his inaugural address on May 20, Taiwan President Lai called on Beijing to cease its intimidation of the self-ruled island after his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which has championed democracy in the face of years of growing threats from China, won. (PTI)

Previous article
Ukrainian drones pummel Russian oil facilities
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Ukrainian drones pummel Russian oil facilities

Kyiv, June 6: Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery and a fuel depot in Russian border regions, officials...
INTERNATIONAL

Israeli strike at Gaza school leaves 40 Palestinians dead

Tel Aviv, June 6: Israeli Air Force fighter jets conducted a strike directed at a Hamas compound inside...
NATIONAL

Rahul alleges involvement of Modi, Shah in ‘biggest stock market scam’

New Delhi, June 6: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home...
SPORTS

Sports Snippets

Sarabjot shoots gold at Munich MUNICH, June 6: Sarabjot Singh on Thursday opened India’s account at the ISSF World...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Ukrainian drones pummel Russian oil facilities

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kyiv, June 6: Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery...

Israeli strike at Gaza school leaves 40 Palestinians dead

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tel Aviv, June 6: Israeli Air Force fighter jets...

Rahul alleges involvement of Modi, Shah in ‘biggest stock market scam’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 6: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on...
Load more

Popular news

Ukrainian drones pummel Russian oil facilities

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kyiv, June 6: Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery...

Israeli strike at Gaza school leaves 40 Palestinians dead

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tel Aviv, June 6: Israeli Air Force fighter jets...

Rahul alleges involvement of Modi, Shah in ‘biggest stock market scam’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 6: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img