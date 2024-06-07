Friday, June 7, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Narendra Modi elected as leader of NDA Parliamentary party, felicitated by allies

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, June 7:  Narendra Modi was elected as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary party on Friday, setting the stage for his third term as Prime Minister. The NDA allies, under his leadership, are set to stake claim before the President later in the day for the next government formation.

Soon after being chosen as the Leader of Lok Sabha and the leader of the NDA Parliamentary party, Narendra Modi was felicitated and garlanded by allies at the Central Hall of Parliament.

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi touched the Constitution with his forehead and also bowed down as a mark of respect.

“I congratulate all the leaders for their win and also salute their efforts for working tirelessly to ensure victory for the alliance,” the PM-designate said.

Earlier, during his arrival at the Central Hall of Parliament, he was greeted with ‘Modi, Modi’ chants.

Rajnath Singh proposed Narendra Modi’s name as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party and credited him for the resounding victory for the third consecutive term. Rajnath said that the alliance was not a compulsion but a commitment for the BJP.

Amit Shah backed the proposal to elect Narendra Modi as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary party.

Party president JP Nadda extended congratulations to NDA allies on the imminent third term of government and credited Narendra Modi for turning this into reality.

“History is in the making as the NDA will form a government for the third consecutive time with a clear majority,” he said.

–IANS

