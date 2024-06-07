Friday, June 7, 2024
NDTV shares surge more than 4.8 pc as market reaches all-time high

Mumbai, June 7: As the stocks of Adani Group portfolio companies surged on Friday while the Sensex and Nifty climbed over 2 per cent to close at record high levels, the shares of NDTV climbed more than 4 per cent, the highest among the group companies.

The shares of Adani Group Portfolio made a strong comeback.

NDTV climbed 4.85 per cent, the highest among the Adani Group companies.

Adani Enterprises’ stock went up by 1.1 per cent, Adani Ports and SEZ saw a gain of 1.9 per cent, and Adani Total Gas was up by 1.08 per cent.

Adani Wilmar, ACC, and Ambuja Cements recorded gains of 0.54 per cent, 1.89 per cent, and 1.98 per cent, respectively.

The rise in the market is being attributed to the monetary policy of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in which the central bank increased the GDP growth rate estimate for the current financial year to 7.2 per cent from the 7 per cent projected earlier. While the Sensex closed at 76,693 points, or 1,618 points up, the Nifty reached 23,290 (468 points up) at the day’s closing.

–IANS

 

