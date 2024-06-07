Friday, June 7, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Priyanka Chopra says ‘let’s go’ on Day One of ‘The Bluff’ shoot

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 7: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has started shooting for her next ‘The Bluff’ alongside Karl Urban in Australia, going by her post on social media.

 

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of the film’s clapboard. She captioned the image: “Let’s gooooo! Day 1” along with an ‘Om’ sign.

 

Recently, Priyanka had shared some heart-melting pictures of her daughter Malti Marie from her make-up session. The images showed her daughter doodling over a mannequin’s face kept on the table, which the actress captioned: “When MM is in the HMU trailer.”

 

Another image showed Malti brushing the mannequin’s hair. The last photograph had her toddler holding the head of the mannequin, which Priyanka captioned as: “I think ‘Diane’ is coming home with us.”

 

Ahead of shooting for ‘The Bluff’, Priyanka had shared a reel with the cast and crew of the film on a yacht. She had mentioned that for her, it is important to know people coming together for a project are top-notch.

 

She had written: “When I start a new project, it’s really important for me to know that the people who come together to make it are top-notch. We spend so much time together, away from our families and homes, thinking, eating, and breathing the art we’re contributing to.”

 

Directed by Frank E. Flowers, ‘The Bluff’, tells the story of an ex-female pirate, played by Priyanka, who embarks on a journey to protect her family.

 

She also has ‘Heads of State’ set to release, starring John Cena and Idris Elba. (IANS)

Previous article
Akshay, Tiger’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Gaanth among OTT highlights this week
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Adani Solar ‘Top Performer’ in Kiwa PVEL’s PV Module Reliability Scorecard for 7th year

Shillong, June 7: Adani Solar, the solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing arm of the Adani Group, on Friday, said...
Technology

28,000 unionised workers of Samsung set to stage walkout over wages

Shillong, June 7: Unionised workers of Samsung Electronics were set to launch a one-day walkout over wages on...
Politics

Priyanka Gandhi alleges irregularities in NEET results, seeks probe

Shillong, June 7: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday alleged irregularities in the NEET 2024 results and...
INTERNATIONAL

US urges Israel to be ‘fully transparent’ after strike on UN school

Shillong, June 7: The United States has called for an investigation into the deadly Israeli airstrike on a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Adani Solar ‘Top Performer’ in Kiwa PVEL’s PV Module Reliability Scorecard for 7th year

Business 0
Shillong, June 7: Adani Solar, the solar photovoltaic (PV)...

28,000 unionised workers of Samsung set to stage walkout over wages

Technology 0
Shillong, June 7: Unionised workers of Samsung Electronics were...

Priyanka Gandhi alleges irregularities in NEET results, seeks probe

Politics 0
Shillong, June 7: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on...
Load more

Popular news

Adani Solar ‘Top Performer’ in Kiwa PVEL’s PV Module Reliability Scorecard for 7th year

Business 0
Shillong, June 7: Adani Solar, the solar photovoltaic (PV)...

28,000 unionised workers of Samsung set to stage walkout over wages

Technology 0
Shillong, June 7: Unionised workers of Samsung Electronics were...

Priyanka Gandhi alleges irregularities in NEET results, seeks probe

Politics 0
Shillong, June 7: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img