Priyanka Chopra says ‘let’s go’ on Day One of ‘The Bluff’ shoot

Shillong, June 7: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has started shooting for her next ‘The Bluff’ alongside Karl Urban in Australia, going by her post on social media.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of the film’s clapboard. She captioned the image: “Let’s gooooo! Day 1” along with an ‘Om’ sign.

Recently, Priyanka had shared some heart-melting pictures of her daughter Malti Marie from her make-up session. The images showed her daughter doodling over a mannequin’s face kept on the table, which the actress captioned: “When MM is in the HMU trailer.”

Another image showed Malti brushing the mannequin’s hair. The last photograph had her toddler holding the head of the mannequin, which Priyanka captioned as: “I think ‘Diane’ is coming home with us.”

Ahead of shooting for ‘The Bluff’, Priyanka had shared a reel with the cast and crew of the film on a yacht. She had mentioned that for her, it is important to know people coming together for a project are top-notch.

She had written: “When I start a new project, it’s really important for me to know that the people who come together to make it are top-notch. We spend so much time together, away from our families and homes, thinking, eating, and breathing the art we’re contributing to.”

Directed by Frank E. Flowers, ‘The Bluff’, tells the story of an ex-female pirate, played by Priyanka, who embarks on a journey to protect her family.

She also has ‘Heads of State’ set to release, starring John Cena and Idris Elba. (IANS)