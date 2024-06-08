FDP on innovation conducted by CIIE-USTM and Prime Hub Shillong

Guwahati, June 8: The Center for Innovation Incubation and

Entrepreneurship (CIIE) USTM in association with PRIME Hub Shillong, organised

successfully a five-day Faculty Development Programme on Creativity Innovation and

Entrepreneurship at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) from 3rd June to 7th June.

The FDP was inaugurated by Prof R K Sharma, Adviser USTM, and Jeff Rani on the 3rd of

June in the N K C Auditorium of USTM. A total of 30 Faculties belonging to 12 Colleges in

Meghalaya and USTM participated in the event. Prof. Sharma highlighted the need for

creativity and innovation in entrepreneurship and that the students are required to be shown directions in their formative period towards securing an entrepreneurial career, according to a Press release.

Prof Amit Choudhury, Director of CIIE introduced the theme of the FDP and emphasized

creating synergistic efforts within higher education institutions toward realizing multiple

goals.

Jeff Rani, Manager and Head EPDP, PRIME Hub spoke on the CM Elevate program

launched by Hon CM of Meghalaya.

The participants were provided with a glimpse of the facilities at USTM that can be availed

by young entrepreneurs. An interactive session with the participants was conducted with few experienced mentors of USTM namely Dr. Papiya Dutta, Dr Sanjib Kr Dutta, Dr. Deboja

Sharma, Dr. Mautushi Das and Dr. Sudarshana Borah Khonikar who presented with their

experience in mentoring and hand holding entrepreneurship at CIIE. Mr Prithviraj Neog,

Manager NEDFi briefed the participants about funding opportunities for Startups.

Successful entrepreneurs Ms Runa Rafique (Blue Planet Amalgameted), Mr Partha Pratim

Pathak (Fresh Air Waste Management Services), Mr Nashat Hussain (COO Beyondarie) and

Mr Khraw Kharpuri (Chicken Wagon) from the region also interacted with participants.

All participants were given adequate exposure in different incubation centers of the region

namely Guwahati Biotech Park, BioNest IITG, TIC IITG, Design Innovation Center NEHU

and STPI Shillong. Dr. Bula Choudhury from Guwahati Biotech Park, Dr Swapnil Sinha from

BioNest IITG and Dr. Pooja Thakur from TIC IITG gave a detailed account of their

respective facilities and informed the participants about their readiness to extend help and

support in mentoring young entrepreneurs.

Salil Seth and Ms Annaya Thakur from Startup India interacted with the participants to

understand the ground status of entrepreneurship among students in Higher Education

Institutions.