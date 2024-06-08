FDP on innovation conducted by CIIE-USTM and Prime Hub Shillong

Guwahati, June 8: The Center for Innovation Incubation and
Entrepreneurship (CIIE) USTM in association with PRIME Hub Shillong, organised
successfully a five-day Faculty Development Programme on Creativity Innovation and
Entrepreneurship at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) from 3rd June to 7th June.
The FDP was inaugurated by Prof R K Sharma, Adviser USTM, and Jeff Rani on the 3rd of
June in the N K C Auditorium of USTM. A total of 30 Faculties belonging to 12 Colleges in
Meghalaya and USTM participated in the event. Prof. Sharma highlighted the need for
creativity and innovation in entrepreneurship and that the students are required to be shown directions in their formative period towards securing an entrepreneurial career, according to a Press release.
Prof Amit Choudhury, Director of CIIE introduced the theme of the FDP and emphasized
creating synergistic efforts within higher education institutions toward realizing multiple
goals.
Jeff Rani, Manager and Head EPDP, PRIME Hub spoke on the CM Elevate program
launched by Hon CM of Meghalaya.
The participants were provided with a glimpse of the facilities at USTM that can be availed
by young entrepreneurs. An interactive session with the participants was conducted with few experienced mentors of USTM namely Dr. Papiya Dutta, Dr Sanjib Kr Dutta, Dr. Deboja
Sharma, Dr. Mautushi Das and Dr. Sudarshana Borah Khonikar who presented with their
experience in mentoring and hand holding entrepreneurship at CIIE. Mr Prithviraj Neog,
Manager NEDFi briefed the participants about funding opportunities for Startups.
Successful entrepreneurs Ms Runa Rafique (Blue Planet Amalgameted), Mr Partha Pratim
Pathak (Fresh Air Waste Management Services), Mr Nashat Hussain (COO Beyondarie) and
Mr Khraw Kharpuri (Chicken Wagon) from the region also interacted with participants.
All participants were given adequate exposure in different incubation centers of the region
namely Guwahati Biotech Park, BioNest IITG, TIC IITG, Design Innovation Center NEHU
and STPI Shillong. Dr. Bula Choudhury from Guwahati Biotech Park, Dr Swapnil Sinha from
BioNest IITG and Dr. Pooja Thakur from TIC IITG gave a detailed account of their
respective facilities and informed the participants about their readiness to extend help and
support in mentoring young entrepreneurs.
Salil Seth and Ms Annaya Thakur from Startup India interacted with the participants to
understand the ground status of entrepreneurship among students in Higher Education
Institutions.