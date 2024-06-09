Sunday, June 9, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

5 injured in attack on polio vaccination team in Pakistan

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, June 9: At least five people, including two policemen, were injured in a terrorist attack on a polio vaccination team in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police officials said.

 

 

According to the police officials, the incident happened on Saturday in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district of the province when unknown attackers opened fire indiscriminately on the polio team, injuring two policemen and other staff of the polio team.

 

The perpetrators fled the scene after carrying out the attack, police said, adding that law enforcers have launched an operation in the surrounding areas to arrest the culprits, Xinhua news agency reported.

 

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

 

The incident comes as a five-day anti-polio campaign was launched earlier this week in the province during which more than 3.56 million children under the age of five will be vaccinated. (IANS)

