Sunday, June 9, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

French President calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 9: French President Emmanuel Macron has urged for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and called for a political solution while meeting with his US counterpart Joe Biden, who is on a state visit to France.

 

“After nine months of conflict, the situation in Rafah, and the human toll, are unacceptable,” Macron said on Saturday at a joint press conference.

 

“It is intolerable that Israel is not opening all the crossing points to humanitarian aid, as the international community has been demanding for several months,” he added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

 

Biden said they would continue to work for the return of all hostages to their homes and a ceasefire in Gaza.

 

Biden’s state visit comes two days after he participates in the ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings in France. (IANS)

Previous article
5 injured in attack on polio vaccination team in Pakistan
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘Pralhad Joshi invited me to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony’: Trinamool MP

Kolkata, June 9: Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandopadhyay, on Sunday, said he received a call from...
NATIONAL

Bhutan PM, Sri Lankan President arrive in Delhi to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi, June 9 :Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived in New Delhi...
NATIONAL

DGCA derosters ATC staff following near-miss incident at Mumbai airport

New Delhi, June 9 :Taking swift action, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) de-rostered the Air Traffic...
NATIONAL

PM Modi hosts tea party, MPs set to be ministers attend

New Delhi, June 9:Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening, MPs, who...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Pralhad Joshi invited me to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony’: Trinamool MP

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, June 9: Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha leader Sudip...

Bhutan PM, Sri Lankan President arrive in Delhi to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 9 :Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay and...

DGCA derosters ATC staff following near-miss incident at Mumbai airport

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 9 :Taking swift action, the Directorate...
Load more

Popular news

‘Pralhad Joshi invited me to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony’: Trinamool MP

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, June 9: Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha leader Sudip...

Bhutan PM, Sri Lankan President arrive in Delhi to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 9 :Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay and...

DGCA derosters ATC staff following near-miss incident at Mumbai airport

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 9 :Taking swift action, the Directorate...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img