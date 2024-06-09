Play for team win, not for…: Shoaib Akhtar advises Pakistan for India clash

Shillong, June 9: As the T20 World Cup 2024 showdown between arch-rivals India and Pakistan looms large, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has urged Pakistan to ‘play for the team win instead of personal record.’

Pakistan is set to face India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.

In a social media post on ‘X’, formerly Twitter, Akhtar wrote, “Pakistan, play out of your skin. Play for Pakistan. Don’t play for individual records.”

The rivalry between India and Pakistan is one of the most intense in sports, with every match carrying the weight of history and national pride. As Pakistan looks to bounce back from their opening game defeat to the USA, Akhtar’s advice could not be more timely.

Rohit Sharma-led side looks more formidable against Babar Azam’s Pakistan in the tournament. India registered a confident win against Ireland in their opening match while Pakistan bowed down to co-host USA in a thrilling Super Over to start their campaign.

Heading into the high-octane clash, both teams will face a similar unpredictability factor of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium pitch that has posed a difficult challenge for the teams in the tournament so far.

However, India have played two matches at the venue before taking on their neighbours while. Pakistan are still clueless about the surface. (IANS)