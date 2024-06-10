Monday, June 10, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Cong dubs Tura win as party's resurgence

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, June 9: The Opposition Congress has declared the party’s victory in Tura parliamentary seat as a significant sign of its resurgence in the Garo Hills, an area where its presence had diminished following the departure of Mukul Sangma.
“The victory marks the resurgence of Congress in Garo Hills. Regarding the 2028 Assembly elections, we have a lot of work to do. Normally, there is a different mandate given for MDC, MP, and MLAs,” stated Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Vincent H Pala while speaking to The Shillong Times.
Reflecting on the exodus of leaders from the State Congress, Pala remarked, “After Mukul Sangma left the party, the Congress was almost non-existent in Garo Hills. But now, people have returned, rejoined the Congress, and restored their faith in the party. We definitely have high hopes for the future.”
Commenting on the political landscape of Khasi-Jaintia Hills, the former Shillong MP said, “Historically, during MP elections in Khasi-Jaintia Hills, I have won with a huge margin. People, especially in Jaintia Hills, are frustrated with the rising corruption.
They thought voting for Congress might not bring change, but the outcome was not surprising.”
Pala admitted that the party’s ground-level campaign lacked adequate workers, but he remained optimistic about rebuilding. “I don’t blame anyone for the loss. We now have time to regroup,” he added. He also clarified that he did not hold the All India Congress Committee (AICC) responsible for the defeat, attributing it instead to the limited resources available.
Despite being plagued by internal rifts and the exodus of many leaders, the Congress celebrated a significant win as its candidate, Saleng A. Sangma, secured the Tura seat by a substantial margin. This victory broke the longstanding stronghold of Purno Agitok Sangma and his family, a development anticipated by political pundits.
Saleng A Sangma defeated the three-time MP from Tura, Agatha Sangma, by a margin of 1,55,241 votes. The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) candidate, Zenith M. Sangma, finished a distant third, with Independent candidate Labenn Ch. Marak trailing behind.
The last comparable electoral shift occurred after the death of the late P.A. Sangma, when his son, Conrad Sangma, won by a historic margin of 1,92,212 votes, propelled by a wave of sympathy.
Since 1975, the Tura parliamentary seat had largely remained under the control of the late PA Sangma and his family, except for a brief two-year period. The recent Congress victory marks a significant political shift in the region.

