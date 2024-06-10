Monday, June 10, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Porsche case: Realtor couple’s police custody extended till June 14 to probe missing blood sample

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Pune, June 10:  A court here on Monday extended the police custody of Pune realtor Vishal S. Agarwal and his wife Shivani V. Agarwal till June 14 in the Porsche car crash in which their 17-year-old son was involved, leading to the death of two techies.

The Agarwal couple was presented before the court for the case concerning alleged destruction of evidence and swapping of blood samples of their son with his mother’s (Shivani), hours after the May 19 accident in Kalyani Nagar area of the city.

While Agarwal and his father, Surendrakumar B. Agarwal, were nabbed for complicity in the case, besides abducting their driver and forcing him to own up responsibility for the car crash, Shivani was arrested on June 1 for replacing the minor son’s blood sample with her own sample.

Additionally, another accused, Ashfak Makandar, a conduit in the entire deal who brokered the deal between the accused doctors of the government-run Sassoon General Hospital — where the blood samples were initially collected — was presented before the same court and remanded to police custody till Friday.

Seeking extension of the Agarwal couple’s police remand, the public prosecutor said that the police need to investigate where they had disposed of the blood samples of the minor accused.

Besides, the prosecution said that Makandar had allegedly collected Rs 4 lakh from Agarwal’s driver, of which Rs 3 lakhs was given to the Sassoon doctors for carrying out the blood sample swap, and they needed to find out if he (Makandar) was acting at someone’s behest.

The police have already recovered Rs 3 lakh from one of the accused medicos, Dr. Srihar Halnor and a peon Atul Ghatkamble, and now they need to trace the remaining amount, plus the involvement of any more persons involved with them, who exactly threw away the minor’s blood sample and where, said the police.

However, the Agarwals’ lawyer Prashant Patil argued that his clients had already spent many days in police custody and there was no requirement for further custodial interrogation, but if needed they could be called again for a probe.

Meanwhile, the minor accused boy is in detention at a juvenile correctional home in Pune till June 12, for the accident that killed IT professionals Ashwini Koshtha and her friend Anish Awadhiya, both 24 and hailing from Madhya Pradesh.

–IANS

 

Previous article
Modi 3.0 Cabinet unchanged at the top with Big 4 retaining portfolios
Next article
US-India defence ties has become a pillar of global peace: US Rear Admiral Michael Baker
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

US-India defence ties has become a pillar of global peace: US Rear Admiral Michael Baker

  Bengaluru, June 10: The US-India Major Defence Partnership has become a pillar of global peace and security, US...
NATIONAL

Modi 3.0 Cabinet unchanged at the top with Big 4 retaining portfolios

  New Delhi, June 10: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar,...
NATIONAL

It is people’s PMO and not Modi’s: Prime Minister’s message after taking charge

  New Delhi, June 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first address to the staffers of the Prime...
INTERNATIONAL

Pak PM sends ‘felicitations’ to Prime Minister Modi; Nawaz Sharif says let’s replace hate with hope

  Islamabad, June 10: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday sent "felicitations" to Narendra Modi on taking oath...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

US-India defence ties has become a pillar of global peace: US Rear Admiral Michael Baker

NATIONAL 0
  Bengaluru, June 10: The US-India Major Defence Partnership has...

Modi 3.0 Cabinet unchanged at the top with Big 4 retaining portfolios

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 10: Union Home Minister Amit Shah,...

It is people’s PMO and not Modi’s: Prime Minister’s message after taking charge

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in...
Load more

Popular news

US-India defence ties has become a pillar of global peace: US Rear Admiral Michael Baker

NATIONAL 0
  Bengaluru, June 10: The US-India Major Defence Partnership has...

Modi 3.0 Cabinet unchanged at the top with Big 4 retaining portfolios

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 10: Union Home Minister Amit Shah,...

It is people’s PMO and not Modi’s: Prime Minister’s message after taking charge

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img