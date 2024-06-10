Terrorists open fire at bus with pilgrims; 9 dead

Jammu, June 9: Nine people including three women were killed and 33 injured as a bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi plunged into a deep gorge after an ambush by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Sunday evening, police said, as political leaders cutting across party lines strongly condemn the dastardly attack.

The terrorists opened fire at the bus when it was en route from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra near Teryath village in the Poni area. (PTI)