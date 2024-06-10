Monday, June 10, 2024
'Destructive' alliance: Cong takes potshot

By: Agencies

New Delhi, June 9: Taking a swipe at Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, the Congress on Sunday said he will get himself sworn-in this evening as “the leader of the Narendra Destructive Alliance (NDA)” even though he lacks all legitimacy.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Remember May 28th, 2023? It was the day that Narendra Modi walked into the new Parliament building with the Sengol for which a August 15th 1947 history was fabricated ‘to not only justify Modi’s pretensions of being Samrat but also to appeal to the Tamil electorate.” “That day itself, I had exposed Modi’s fakery using archival material,” he said.
“We now know the outcome of that drama. The Sengol remains a respected symbol of Tamil history but the Tamil electorate and indeed India’s electorate has rejected Mr. Modi’s pretensions,” Ramesh said.
The Congress leader claimed that Modi has suffered a huge personal, political, and moral defeat.
Modi has been forced to bow to the Constitution that he has subverted in the last decade, Ramesh said. (PTI)

Modi becomes only second PM to secure a third term
Terrorists open fire at bus with pilgrims; 9 dead
