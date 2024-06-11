Tuesday, June 11, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Civil society groups condemn ambush on Manipur CM’s security convoy

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, June 11: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a conglomerate of civil society organisations of Manipur, has condemned the ambush on the Manipur chief minister’s advance security convoy by suspected militants on Monday.

Notably, the convoy was on its way to Jiribam on Monday to assess the security situation ahead of chief minister N Biren Singh’s visit to the district which has been affected by violence over the past few days.

“This attack resulted in serious injuries to two security personnel and represents a blatant act of terrorism. The incident underscores the escalating conflict between the state government and Kuki terrorist organisations, exacerbated by the perceived complicity of Indian central security forces,” the committee’s media coordinator Y. Surjitkumar Khuman said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

“Despite such a direct assault on the state apparatus, the central security forces’ passive stance raises grave concerns. This ongoing conflict, initially mischaracterised as communal violence, is now evidently a targeted aggression against the state government by Kuki terrorist groups,” Khuman stated.

“Since the initial attacks on Meetei civilians in Churachandpur and Torbung Kangvai on May 3 last year, there has been a concerted effort by Kuki propagandists to frame the violence as a communal issue. However, these acts are strategic moves by Kuki narco-terrorists to destabilise the state,” the committee asserted.

The committee alleged that the central government’s neutral stance amidst the attacks has not only compromised the safety of citizens in the state but also undermined the authority of the Manipur government.

“The refusal of central forces to assist the state forces in retaliation or defend against these attacks suggests an implicit support for the Kuki groups by the Indian state against the interest of their own state government, fuelling further violence and instability,” Khuman said.

Demanding immediate and decisive action from the Indian government to address the crisis, the committee stated that the “ongoing protection and alleged collusion of Indian security forces, particularly the Assam Rifles with the Kuki terrorist groups, must be thoroughly investigated and addressed.

Previous article
From Kashmir to criminal laws: Home Minister Amit Shah has his hands full
Next article
Improvement of Nongpoh-Umden-Sonapur Road to be taken up at the earliest
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Malawi’s Vice President confirmed dead in plane crash

  Lilongwe, June 11: Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima, along with nine other individuals who were on board a...
INTERNATIONAL

US President’s son Hunter Biden convicted in firearms case

  Washington, June 11: A US jury on Tuesday found Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden,...
NATIONAL

Indian healthcare known globally for excellence, affordability & advanced infra: JP Nadda

  New Delhi, June 11: India’s healthcare sector is globally known for its excellence, affordability, and advanced infrastructure, said...
NATIONAL

FM Sitharaman on strong wicket as Modi 3.0 gears up to present full budget

  New Delhi, June 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a clear message of continuity in the government’s...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Malawi’s Vice President confirmed dead in plane crash

INTERNATIONAL 0
  Lilongwe, June 11: Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima, along...

US President’s son Hunter Biden convicted in firearms case

INTERNATIONAL 0
  Washington, June 11: A US jury on Tuesday found...

Indian healthcare known globally for excellence, affordability & advanced infra: JP Nadda

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 11: India’s healthcare sector is globally...
Load more

Popular news

Malawi’s Vice President confirmed dead in plane crash

INTERNATIONAL 0
  Lilongwe, June 11: Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima, along...

US President’s son Hunter Biden convicted in firearms case

INTERNATIONAL 0
  Washington, June 11: A US jury on Tuesday found...

Indian healthcare known globally for excellence, affordability & advanced infra: JP Nadda

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 11: India’s healthcare sector is globally...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img