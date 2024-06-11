Improvement of Nongpoh-Umden-Sonapur Road to be taken up at the earliest

Shillong, June 11: The Public Works Department (PWD) of Meghalaya government has decided to immediately take up up-gradation of Nongpoh-Umden-Sonapur Road under NESIDS (Roads) and PMGSY – III.

PWD Secretary, KK Mawa in a brief note issued on Tuesday stated that the upgradation of Nongpoh-Umden road (20.00 Kms) is proposed under NESIDS (Roads), to be funded by Ministry of DoNER at an estimated amount of approximately of Rs 52 crores only.

The road is proposed to be of intermediate lane and the items of work proposed includes earthwork, subgrade, Protection works, Construction of CC drains and pipe culverts, pavements works and road safety, Mawa stated in the brief note.

In March this year, the Ministry of DONER had prioritized the 20 kms stretch of the Nongpoh – Umden road in their budget allocation.

The project was delayed due to ensuing MP elections and enforcement of model code of conduct.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is under preparation and will be sent to the Planning Department by the end of this month.

Subsequently, the Planning Department will forward it to the Ministry of DONER through NEC secretariat for necessary action.

Further, extensions from Umden to Byrnihat and its surrounding villages along the road, approximately 39Kms in length, have also been proposed under PMGSY – III, with an estimated amount of Rs. 50.95 crores.

The proposal has already been uploaded onto Online Management, Monitoring and Accounting System (OMMAS) of PMGSY.

The meeting of empowered committee under Ministry of Rural Development, Govt of India for sanctioning of the scheme is likely to be held shortly.

These two projects will be positively taken up within this year.