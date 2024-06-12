2 additional judges of Gauhati HC appointed as permanent judges

Guwahati, June 12: Two additional judges of Gauhati High Court, Justice Susmita Phukan Khaund and Justice Mitali Thakuria, have been appointed as permanent Judges of the High Court, a notification issued by the central government stated.

“In exercise of the power conferred by Clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Susmita Phukan Khaund and Justice Mitali Thakuria, Additional Judges of Gauhati High Court, to be Judges of that High Court with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices,” the notification issued by Jagannath Srinivasan, joint secretary to the government of India, said.

Justice Khaund had obtained an LL. B degree from Gauhati University in 1989 and enrolled as an advocate in March 1991. Subsequently, she joined as a judicial officer of Assam in 1995 and was elevated as an Additional Judge of Gauhati High Court on August 16, 2022.

Justice Thakuria had completed her LL. B in 1992 and after enrolment in the Bar, started practicing mainly in Civil Court on the District Judges Court campus. She joined judicial service in March 1998 and was elevated to Additional Judge of Gauhati High Court on August 16, 2022.

The Supreme Court Collegium (SCC), comprising Chief Justice of India, Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice B.R Gavai, had in May, approved the proposal for their appointment as permanent judges.

Notably, on April 1, the Collegium of Gauhati High Court unanimously made recommendation for their appointment as permanent judges of the High Court.

The SCC, after scrutinising the material placed on record, including the opinion of the consultee judges and the report of the judgment evaluation committee, on May 18, recommended that Justice Khaund, and Justice Thakuria, Additional Judges, were fit and suitable for being appointed as permanent judges of Gauhati High Court.