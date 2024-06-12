Wednesday, June 12, 2024
5 soldiers, one policeman injured in Doda terror attack

By: Bureau

Jammu, June 12: Five army soldiers and one special police officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police were injured in the early morning hours of Wednesday in a terrorist attack in Doda district, sources said.

Official sources said that the terrorists attacked a checkpost of the Army and local police in the Chattargalla area of Doda at around 1:45 a.m.

“Five army soldiers and one SPO were injured in the initial firing by the terrorists. The terrorists were engaged in sustained gunfire by the security forces.”

“The injured were shifted to a sub-district hospital in Bhaderwah town. Doctors have described the condition of the injured as stable.”

“Firing exchanges have stopped in the area, but a search operation is now underway there,” sources added.

–IANS

Ministers who will take oath with Chandrababu Naidu
T20 World Cup: Clinical Pakistan keep alive their hopes with a seven-wicket win over Canada
