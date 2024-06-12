Wednesday, June 12, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Coat pocket edition of Constitution is a sellout after polls

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Lucknow, June 12: The slim red coat pocket edition of the Indian Constitution that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi flaunted at his election rallies has seen a sudden surge in demand.

The Constitution of India in black-red cover published by Lucknow-based Eastern Book Company (EBC) has sold more than 5,000 copies during elections and the edition is now out of print.

In 2023, almost the same number of copies had been sold in the entire year, says the publishing house.

The EBC is the sole publisher of the coat pocket version of the Constitution in the country.

Nearly 20 cm in length, 10.8 cm wide and 2.1 cm in thickness with machine stitching, the flexi foam leather-bound coat pocket edition of the book was first launched in 2009.

Since then, 16 editions have been printed.

“The idea for the coat pocket edition of the Indian Constitution came from senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan that we should publish a version which is easy to use and cite in court by lawyers. In 2009, around 700 to 800 copies were sold and over the years, on average the sale of the sleek copy was around 5,000-6,000, but when the edition was prominently figured during election rallies and press conferences by Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, we witnessed a sudden surge in the number of queries and demand for the coat edition,” said Sumeet Malik, the director of EBC.

The foreword of the book written by K.K. Venugopal, the former Attorney General of India, and senior advocate in the Supreme Court, states, “I believe that every Indian, whether he be a lawyer, judge or not, should have a copy of this little book, small in size but huge in its human dimensions. I believe that this elegant book should be in the pockets of every Indian, enabling him to derive inspiration from the greatness of the ideas contained in the Constitution of India, which we, the people of India, have given unto ourselves.”

The coat pocket edition is printed on Bible paper over 624 pages. It contains the making of the Indian Constitution by Professor Ranbir Singh, former Vice-Chancellor of National Law University (NLU), Delhi.

Malik said, “We have intellectual property rights over this edition, its look and feel and it cannot be copied by anyone. Only EBC publishes this. Whenever senior judges from the Supreme Court travel abroad in an official capacity they carry the coat pocket edition as a gift for their counterpart. It is available in many libraries across the world as well.”

–IANS

Previous article
Police zeroes in on benami properties of Atiq Ahmad’s aides
Next article
Reasi terror attack: J&K Police release suspect’s sketch, announce Rs 20L reward for info
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Equity investors realised Rs 50,000 crore in profit in last 4 years: Zerodha CEO

  New Delhi, June 12: Equity investors at online stock brokerage firm Zerodha have realised Rs 50,000 crore in...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘My happy place’: Kangana calls on Sadhguru at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore

  Mumbai, June 12: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, the newly-elected BJP Lok Sabha MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh,...
INTERNATIONAL

US to provide another Patriot system to Ukraine: Report

  Washington, June 12: US President Joe Biden is planning to make another Patriot air defence system available to...
NATIONAL

Reasi terror attack: J&K Police release suspect’s sketch, announce Rs 20L reward for info

  Jammu, June 12: Jammu and Kashmir Police have released a sketch of the suspected terrorist involved in the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Equity investors realised Rs 50,000 crore in profit in last 4 years: Zerodha CEO

Business 0
  New Delhi, June 12: Equity investors at online stock...

‘My happy place’: Kangana calls on Sadhguru at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
  Mumbai, June 12: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, the newly-elected...

US to provide another Patriot system to Ukraine: Report

INTERNATIONAL 0
  Washington, June 12: US President Joe Biden is planning...
Load more

Popular news

Equity investors realised Rs 50,000 crore in profit in last 4 years: Zerodha CEO

Business 0
  New Delhi, June 12: Equity investors at online stock...

‘My happy place’: Kangana calls on Sadhguru at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
  Mumbai, June 12: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, the newly-elected...

US to provide another Patriot system to Ukraine: Report

INTERNATIONAL 0
  Washington, June 12: US President Joe Biden is planning...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img