Wednesday, June 12, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Reasi terror attack: J&K Police release suspect’s sketch, announce Rs 20L reward for info

By: Agencies

Jammu, June 12: Jammu and Kashmir Police have released a sketch of the suspected terrorist involved in the terror attack on a pilgrim bus near Shivkhori temple in Reasi district in which nine people were killed, the police said.

“Reasi police announces a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any information about the whereabouts of a terrorist involved in the recent attack on the Yatri bus in the area of Pouni,” the police said on Tuesday in a statement.

“The sketch of a terrorist has been prepared on the disclosure and description of eyewitnesses.”

“Reasi police appeals general public to provide any reliable information on the following contact numbers — SSP Reasi – 9205571332; ASP Reasi – 9419113159; DySP HQ Reasi -9419133499; SHO Pouni – 7051003214; SHO Ransoo – 7051003213 and PCR Reasi – 9622856295.”

–IANS

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

