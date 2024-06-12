Wednesday, June 12, 2024
MEGHALAYA

NEEPCO girl empowerment workshop in Tripura ends

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, June 11: A 15-day workshop under the NEEPCO Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) 2024 concluded on Tuesday at the NRC Complex of NEEPCO Residential Complex, RK Nagar, Agartala, Tripura. The event marked the end of an enriching programme designed for 42 young girls, aged 10-12 years, from underprivileged families nominated by nearby schools.
The NEEPCO GEM Workshop, part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability Scheme, provided participants with multi-pronged life skill training sessions. These sessions covered a wide array of topics, including Yoga, Karate, Foundation Maths, Vedic Maths, English Language, Computer Operation, Creative Arts & Crafts, Personality Development, and Public Speaking. Additionally, the girls attended various awareness sessions on health, hygiene, fire safety, environmental consciousness, cyber crime, traffic rules, gender issues, societal crime, child protection and rights, and the importance of girls’ education. Renowned experts led these interactive sessions, ensuring a comprehensive and engaging learning experience.
During the closing ceremony, JL Das, Head of the Agartala Gas Based Power Plant at NEEPCO, emphasised the importance of such initiatives. He stated, “The 15-day summer camp workshop, part of our Girls Empowerment Mission (GEM), reflects our commitment to society and our broader CSR goals, which include rural development, promoting education, entrepreneurship skill development, and health and sanitation.” He expressed his joy in conducting the program, highlighting its impact on grooming underprivileged children with essential life skills to help them face life’s challenges confidently.
The closing ceremony saw attendance from dignitaries, resource persons, parents of the participating children, and heads of schools. They all commended NEEPCO’s noble initiative for empowering young girls from underprivileged backgrounds and encouraged the company to continue such valuable efforts for societal upliftment. They also acknowledged NEEPCO’s broader contributions to rural development, education, and health, alongside its primary role in power generation for the state and beyond.

