Four employees suspended after juveniles escape

SHILLONG, June 11: Four contractual employees of the Social Welfare department were placed under suspension after two juveniles, suspected to be Rohingyas hailing from Bangladesh, escaped from the Boy’s Juvenile Home at Mawkasiang, New Shillong Township last week.

The suspended employees were on duty at the juvenile home from where the duo escaped.

A senior official told The Shillong Times on Tuesday that the department has instituted an internal inquiry into the incident.

The two juveniles, aged around 17 years, were apprehended by the police while trying to cross to India from Bangladesh on May 30.

Besides filing of an FIR with the police, the matter has also been reported to the concerned Juvenile Justice Board.

Sources said that a police team went to the international border to search for the juveniles on the run.

They are yet to be intercepted.

Meanwhile, a senior official said they have asked the PWD (Buildings) to strengthen the security of the juvenile home by increasing the height of the retaining walls around the complex.