Non-teaching staff under SSA threaten agitation

SHILLONG, June 11: The All Meghalaya SSA Non-Teaching Staff Association (AMSSANTSA) on Tuesday gave a 15-day deadline to the state government to implement the new salaries.

The association also threatened to take out to the street and protest if there is no response from the government within the given deadline.

The association’s member, Jennifer Synrem said they need a salary hike since it has become impossible for them to manage their daily needs from the meager salary they are currently drawing.