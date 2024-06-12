Wednesday, June 12, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

IIM welcomes new batches of executive, doctoral progs

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, June 11: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong has announced the commencement of its 6th batch of the PhD Working Professionals (PhD WP) 2024 and the 5th batch of the Post Graduate Programme for Working Executives (PGPWE) 2024-26. The event was graced by IIM Shillong Director Prof DP Goyal and other faculty members.
In his welcome address, Prof Goyal emphasised the institute’s commitment to synchronous, integrated learning, and its philosophy of maintaining small, focused batches to ensure personalized attention and leadership development. He encouraged the new participants to effectively manage their time and balance their professional, academic, and personal responsibilities. Highlighting the importance of continuous learning and adaptation, he urged participants to leverage their professional experiences to enhance their academic journey.
The new batches boast a rich diversity in gender, age, educational background, professional experience, industry representation, and geographic diversity.
The PhD WP 2024 batch comprises 15 participants, with a gender distribution of 73% male and 27% female. The average age of participants is 40 years, with the youngest being 36. This diverse group holds various postgraduate degrees, including LLM, M.Tech, MBA, MIM, PGDHHM, and PGDM. Their professional experience ranges from 11 to 22.6 years, primarily within the 11 to 15-year range. Participants hail from prestigious organisations such as the Aditya Birla Group, Bharat Electronics Ltd, and SBI Capital Markets Ltd, and represent nine different states, including Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Meghalaya.
The PGPWE 2024-26 batch also consists of 15 participants, with 80% male and 20% female. The average age is 31 years, with participants ranging from 24 to 38 years old. This cohort holds undergraduate degrees in B.Tech, B.E., BSc, and BBA, and their professional experience spans 3 to 14.3 years, mainly within the 3 to 10-year range.
Participants come from various sectors, including automobile, consulting, manufacturing, and IT, employed by companies like Accenture, ITC Limited, Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, and ONGC. This year’s PGPWE batch represents 10 different states and countries, including Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam, with a notable participant from Mexico, reflecting the program’s growing international appeal.
Prof Rohit Joshi, Dean Academics, highlighted the rigorous selection process and the diverse backgrounds of the new batches, underscoring IIM Shillong’s dedication to providing a rich learning environment. Prof Mousumi Bhattacharya and Prof Sitanshu Sekhar Das expressed their enthusiasm for the academic journey ahead and encouraged the new participants to make the most of the opportunities at IIM Shillong.
The commencement ceremony concluded with a note of gratitude from the participants, who expressed their eagerness to embark on this transformative journey.

Previous article
NEEPCO girl empowerment workshop in Tripura ends
Next article
Four employees suspended after juveniles escape
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Police bust HNLC sleeper cell in Ri-Bhoi, three held

NONGPOH, June 11: In a significant breakthrough, Ri-Bhoi Police has successfully dismantled a sleeper cell of the banned...
MEGHALAYA

New Assembly building to sport dome by Aug

SHILLONG, June 11: The dome portion of the under-construction Meghalaya Legislative Assembly building in New Shillong Township will...
MEGHALAYA

NPP to try to win back lost voters

SHILLONG, June 11: After the setback in the Tura seat in the Lok Sabha elections, the National People’s...
MEGHALAYA

Govt promises road, woman ends hunger strike

SHILLONG, June 11: Bindas Syiem ended her six-day hunger strike on Tuesday after Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Police bust HNLC sleeper cell in Ri-Bhoi, three held

MEGHALAYA 0
NONGPOH, June 11: In a significant breakthrough, Ri-Bhoi Police...

New Assembly building to sport dome by Aug

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 11: The dome portion of the under-construction...

NPP to try to win back lost voters

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 11: After the setback in the Tura...
Load more

Popular news

Police bust HNLC sleeper cell in Ri-Bhoi, three held

MEGHALAYA 0
NONGPOH, June 11: In a significant breakthrough, Ri-Bhoi Police...

New Assembly building to sport dome by Aug

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 11: The dome portion of the under-construction...

NPP to try to win back lost voters

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 11: After the setback in the Tura...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img