Wednesday, June 12, 2024
‘My happy place’: Kangana calls on Sadhguru at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore

Mumbai, June 12: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, the newly-elected BJP Lok Sabha MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, paid a visit to the head of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru, in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

The National Award-winning actress, who was last seen in ‘Tejas’, took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared pictures from her visit on Tuesday.

While one picture shows her seeking the blessings of Sadhguru, the others show her praying before the statue of Lord Shiva at the Isha Foundation.

“My happy place”, the actress-politician wrote as caption.

In the Lok Sabha polls, Kangana defeated Vikramaditya Singh of the Congress by 74,755 votes from Mandi.

On the work front, Kangana has her second directorial venture ‘Emergency’ in the pipeline, in which the actress plays the late Indira Gandhi.

–IANS

