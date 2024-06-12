Wednesday, June 12, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

US to provide another Patriot system to Ukraine: Report

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Washington, June 12: US President Joe Biden is planning to make another Patriot air defence system available to Ukraine to fend off Russian aerial attacks, the media reported, citing unnamed US government sources.

Biden took the decision following several high-level meetings last week, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

John Kirby, the Communications Director of the US National Security Council, did not confirm the report when asked about it.

According to the New York Times, the system in question is in Poland and could be deployed to the front line in Ukraine within days.

If confirmed it would be the second US-made Patriot system provided to Kiev by Washington.

Biden gave the go-ahead for the first system nearly 18 months ago when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky travelled to the US for the first time following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine to address the US Congress.

The US has also been supplying Ukraine with Patriot missiles.

The Patriot is considered one of the most advanced air defence missile systems in modern warfare. It can be used to combat enemy aircraft, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.

The defence missiles can hit targets at a distance of around 100 km at altitudes of up to 30 km.

Germany has also provided Ukraine with two such systems and pledged to send another one.

Zelensky, who was in Berlin on Tuesday to attend a conference for the reconstruction of Ukraine, also paid a visit to Ukrainian soldiers currently being trained in Germany to use the Patriot.

–IANS/DPA

 

Previous article
Reasi terror attack: J&K Police release suspect’s sketch, announce Rs 20L reward for info
Next article
‘My happy place’: Kangana calls on Sadhguru at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Equity investors realised Rs 50,000 crore in profit in last 4 years: Zerodha CEO

  New Delhi, June 12: Equity investors at online stock brokerage firm Zerodha have realised Rs 50,000 crore in...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘My happy place’: Kangana calls on Sadhguru at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore

  Mumbai, June 12: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, the newly-elected BJP Lok Sabha MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh,...
NATIONAL

Reasi terror attack: J&K Police release suspect’s sketch, announce Rs 20L reward for info

  Jammu, June 12: Jammu and Kashmir Police have released a sketch of the suspected terrorist involved in the...
NATIONAL

Coat pocket edition of Constitution is a sellout after polls

  Lucknow, June 12: The slim red coat pocket edition of the Indian Constitution that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Equity investors realised Rs 50,000 crore in profit in last 4 years: Zerodha CEO

Business 0
  New Delhi, June 12: Equity investors at online stock...

‘My happy place’: Kangana calls on Sadhguru at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
  Mumbai, June 12: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, the newly-elected...

Reasi terror attack: J&K Police release suspect’s sketch, announce Rs 20L reward for info

NATIONAL 0
  Jammu, June 12: Jammu and Kashmir Police have released...
Load more

Popular news

Equity investors realised Rs 50,000 crore in profit in last 4 years: Zerodha CEO

Business 0
  New Delhi, June 12: Equity investors at online stock...

‘My happy place’: Kangana calls on Sadhguru at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
  Mumbai, June 12: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, the newly-elected...

Reasi terror attack: J&K Police release suspect’s sketch, announce Rs 20L reward for info

NATIONAL 0
  Jammu, June 12: Jammu and Kashmir Police have released...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img