Ajit Doval’s reappointment as NSA shows PM Modi’s unwavering emphasis on security

New Delhi, June 13: Ajit Doval, serving as the National Security Advisor (NSA), has been appointed for an exceptional third term in the Modi 3.0 administration, further cementing his position as the longest-serving NSA in India’s history.

His tenure of 10 years reflects his expertise and the consistent trust placed in him by successive governments.

His latest term commenced on June 10, smoothly transitioning from his previous term which concluded on June 5, coinciding with the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results.

Ajit Doval, a 1968-batch IPS officer from the Kerala cadre, has been a leading figure in pivotal security and intelligence operations.

His contributions have been instrumental in shaping India’s security strategies, notably in navigating relations with China.

His renewed appointment underscores the government’s faith in his capabilities and emphasises the significance of maintaining continuity in national security policies.

Ajit Doval, who served as the head of India’s domestic intelligence agency, the Intelligence Bureau, until 2005, was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initial selection to provide security counsel when he assumed office in May 2014.

Throughout his tenure, Doval has been acknowledged for his significant contributions to India’s national security policy.

From addressing the situation in Jammu and Kashmir to tackling the resurgence of Khalistani activities originating from certain Western countries, and from strengthening diplomatic ties with Arab nations like the UAE and Saudi Arabia to managing relations with Pakistan and China, Doval has played a pivotal role in navigating a range of complex security challenges.

India undertook actions of unpredictability towards Pakistan during Ajit Doval’s previous tenures, with the armed forces conducting cross-border strikes.

Notably, India executed an air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Balakot, Pakistan. Doval played a key role in planning the surgical strikes conducted by India against Pakistan.

Ajit Doval holds the distinction of being the first police officer to receive the second-highest peacetime gallantry award.

This recognition was bestowed upon him for his pivotal role in Operation Black Thunder-II, which was initiated in 1988 to eradicate militants from the Golden Temple.

Ajit Doval’s service in the Indian High Commission in Pakistan spanned six years, during which he refined his diplomatic skills and acquired valuable insights into regional dynamics.

Doval also played a crucial role in negotiating the release of passengers from the hijacked Air India flight IC-814 in Kandahar in 1999, demonstrating his skill in crisis management.

During Doval’s tenure as the Director of Intelligence Bureau from 2004 to 2005, notable achievements were made in intelligence gathering and analysis.

–IANS