Thursday, June 13, 2024
spot_img
News AlertREGIONAL

STF busts drugs smuggling racket in Guwahati; 3 nabbed

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, June 13: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police have busted a drugs smuggling racket here that was operating in the fringe areas of Guwahati city, particularly in Khanapara and Basistha, over the past few months.

Operations conducted by the STF since Wednesday have led to the arrest of at least three drug peddlers, official sources informed here.

On Wednesday, a drug peddler, identified as Sanjay Mahato of Barasajai under Basistha police station, was arrested neat the ISBT under Gorchuk police station.  Twenty-four vials of heroin, weighing 49.5 grams, were seized from the peddler.

“Interrogation of Sanjay Mahato led to the arrest of another drugs peddler, Ajit Rabha alias Garo of Lalmati Samuguri, near Borsojai LP School under Basistha police station on Thursday morning. Subsequently, 129 grams of heroin was recovered from another two locations,” an official said.

“After through interrogation of both the arrested accused persons, one Chand Mohammad Ali (38) of Sonapur Pathar under Sonapur police station was arrested for his involvement in drugs smuggling in Khanapara and Basistha areas of Guwahati,” the official said.

Sources maintained that these arrests were the result of successful surveillance by STF, Assam over the past few months on drug peddlers, which has dealt a big blow to the drugs smuggling racket operating in the fringe areas of Guwahati city, particularly in areas of Khanapara and Basistha.

“Any further associations, involvement of other accused are being seriously looked into by the STF, Assam,” the official said.

In this connection, a case has been registered vide STF police station under Sections 21(b)/25/29 of the NDPS Act.

It may be mentioned that on Wednesday, a joint operation of STF and Karimganj Police led to arrest of three persons from Tripura and seizure of a huge quantity of drugs at Lamajuar area under Badarpur police station.

“As many as 2,20,000 Yaba tablets (worth Rs 66 crore), hidden inside secret chambers of two backlights of a Bolero vehicle, were found and seized. Investigation is underway,” an official said.

Previous article
3 crore Lakhpati Didis must be created before 3-year deadline: Chouhan to officials
Next article
Ajit Doval’s reappointment as NSA shows PM Modi’s unwavering emphasis on security
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

53 people detained for questioning in connection with Reasi terror attack

  Jammu, June 13: J&K Police has detained 53 people for questioning in connection with the Sunday terrorist attack...
MEGHALAYA

Govt won’t allow outside doctors to buy land in Meghalaya to stop exodus: Ampareen

Shillong, June 13: In view of frequent exodus of doctors from Shillong to other states due to their...
MEGHALAYA

KHNAM submits 7-point suggestions to Expert Committee on SRP

  Shillong, June 13: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) on Thursday submitted a seven-point suggestion to the...
NATIONAL

Ajit Doval’s reappointment as NSA shows PM Modi’s unwavering emphasis on security

  New Delhi, June 13: Ajit Doval, serving as the National Security Advisor (NSA), has been appointed for an...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

53 people detained for questioning in connection with Reasi terror attack

NATIONAL 0
  Jammu, June 13: J&K Police has detained 53 people...

Govt won’t allow outside doctors to buy land in Meghalaya to stop exodus: Ampareen

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, June 13: In view of frequent exodus of...

KHNAM submits 7-point suggestions to Expert Committee on SRP

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, June 13: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement...
Load more

Popular news

53 people detained for questioning in connection with Reasi terror attack

NATIONAL 0
  Jammu, June 13: J&K Police has detained 53 people...

Govt won’t allow outside doctors to buy land in Meghalaya to stop exodus: Ampareen

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, June 13: In view of frequent exodus of...

KHNAM submits 7-point suggestions to Expert Committee on SRP

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, June 13: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img