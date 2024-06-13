STF busts drugs smuggling racket in Guwahati; 3 nabbed

Guwahati, June 13: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police have busted a drugs smuggling racket here that was operating in the fringe areas of Guwahati city, particularly in Khanapara and Basistha, over the past few months.

Operations conducted by the STF since Wednesday have led to the arrest of at least three drug peddlers, official sources informed here.

On Wednesday, a drug peddler, identified as Sanjay Mahato of Barasajai under Basistha police station, was arrested neat the ISBT under Gorchuk police station. Twenty-four vials of heroin, weighing 49.5 grams, were seized from the peddler.

“Interrogation of Sanjay Mahato led to the arrest of another drugs peddler, Ajit Rabha alias Garo of Lalmati Samuguri, near Borsojai LP School under Basistha police station on Thursday morning. Subsequently, 129 grams of heroin was recovered from another two locations,” an official said.

“After through interrogation of both the arrested accused persons, one Chand Mohammad Ali (38) of Sonapur Pathar under Sonapur police station was arrested for his involvement in drugs smuggling in Khanapara and Basistha areas of Guwahati,” the official said.

Sources maintained that these arrests were the result of successful surveillance by STF, Assam over the past few months on drug peddlers, which has dealt a big blow to the drugs smuggling racket operating in the fringe areas of Guwahati city, particularly in areas of Khanapara and Basistha.

“Any further associations, involvement of other accused are being seriously looked into by the STF, Assam,” the official said.

In this connection, a case has been registered vide STF police station under Sections 21(b)/25/29 of the NDPS Act.

It may be mentioned that on Wednesday, a joint operation of STF and Karimganj Police led to arrest of three persons from Tripura and seizure of a huge quantity of drugs at Lamajuar area under Badarpur police station.

“As many as 2,20,000 Yaba tablets (worth Rs 66 crore), hidden inside secret chambers of two backlights of a Bolero vehicle, were found and seized. Investigation is underway,” an official said.