Groups demand justice for SWKH gang rape victims

From Our Correspondent

TURA, June 12: Combined Garo organisations from South West Khasi Hills on Wednesday held a meeting cum rally to demand justice for the four minor victims who were allegedly gang raped by a group of around 10-12 men on June 7, as well as to seek action from the police against the culprits responsible for the heinous crime.

Organisations like the GSU, All Khasi Hills A’chik Federation (AKHAF), AHAM and the Women’s Organisation expressed dismay over police inaction and threatened to resort to agitation if the culprits are not arrested by Thursday.

“The four minor victims were taken away by the group of men on the pretext of attending a birthday party and were later gang raped. We strongly condemn the heinous and despicable act and urge police to act and arrest the culprits. If no action is taken, we will take our own course of action,” GSU vice president Tengku Marak warned.

AKHAF general secretary Manuwel Marak and AHAM president Cromwell Sangma also expressed the same views while strongly demanding action from the police against the culprits.

The alleged gang rape of the four minor girls had taken place on June 7 under the jurisdiction of the Nonghyllam police station. The incident came to light after the victims went missing and revealed what had happened to their family members only a day after.