Thursday, June 13, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Groups demand justice for SWKH gang rape victims

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

From Our Correspondent

TURA, June 12: Combined Garo organisations from South West Khasi Hills on Wednesday held a meeting cum rally to demand justice for the four minor victims who were allegedly gang raped by a group of around 10-12 men on June 7, as well as to seek action from the police against the culprits responsible for the heinous crime.
Organisations like the GSU, All Khasi Hills A’chik Federation (AKHAF), AHAM and the Women’s Organisation expressed dismay over police inaction and threatened to resort to agitation if the culprits are not arrested by Thursday.
“The four minor victims were taken away by the group of men on the pretext of attending a birthday party and were later gang raped. We strongly condemn the heinous and despicable act and urge police to act and arrest the culprits. If no action is taken, we will take our own course of action,” GSU vice president Tengku Marak warned.
AKHAF general secretary Manuwel Marak and AHAM president Cromwell Sangma also expressed the same views while strongly demanding action from the police against the culprits.
The alleged gang rape of the four minor girls had taken place on June 7 under the jurisdiction of the Nonghyllam police station. The incident came to light after the victims went missing and revealed what had happened to their family members only a day after.

Previous article
Adelbert moves Lokayukta for action against ten officials
Next article
MTDC denies awarding ‘renovation’ contract
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Bajrang Dal members burn effigies during a protest over the Reasi terror attack, in Kanpur, on Wednesday

Bajrang Dal members burn effigies during a protest over the Reasi terror attack, in Kanpur, on Wednesday. (PTI)
MEGHALAYA

Dhar pins NPP poll debacle on govt’s ‘shortcomings’

We want to apologise for our shortcomings. We will work harder and try to improve: Dy CM By Our Reporter SHILLONG,...
MEGHALAYA

BJP says relations with NPP strong in spite of poll fiasco

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 12: The BJP on Wednesday insisted that the talks about strained relations between the...
MEGHALAYA

MTDC denies awarding ‘renovation’ contract

PINEWOOD HOTEL ROW By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 12: The Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) on Thursday denied allotting the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Bajrang Dal members burn effigies during a protest over the Reasi terror attack, in Kanpur, on Wednesday

NATIONAL 0
Bajrang Dal members burn effigies during a protest over...

Dhar pins NPP poll debacle on govt’s ‘shortcomings’

MEGHALAYA 0
We want to apologise for our shortcomings. We will work...

BJP says relations with NPP strong in spite of poll fiasco

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 12: The BJP on Wednesday...
Load more

Popular news

Bajrang Dal members burn effigies during a protest over the Reasi terror attack, in Kanpur, on Wednesday

NATIONAL 0
Bajrang Dal members burn effigies during a protest over...

Dhar pins NPP poll debacle on govt’s ‘shortcomings’

MEGHALAYA 0
We want to apologise for our shortcomings. We will work...

BJP says relations with NPP strong in spite of poll fiasco

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 12: The BJP on Wednesday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img