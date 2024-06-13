Thursday, June 13, 2024
Three killed, three missing as downpour triggers landslide in Sikkim

By: Agencies

Date:

Gangtok, June 13: At least three people have died due to a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Sikkim’s Mangan district on Thursday.

Three people are missing from Pakshep and Ambithang localities in the district after heavy downpours lashed the hill state, officials said.

A senior official said that one house was washed away due to a landslide and seven other houses were partially damaged.

“One person was critically injured and rushed to a hospital,” the official added.

Meanwhile, incessant rain blocked the Mangan-Gangtok and Mangan-Singhik routes and a workforce has been deployed to re-establish the road connectivity.

A landslide near the Bringbong Police outpost forced the staff to relocate, police said, adding that there has been damage to a bridge base in the Sakalang area, and it may collapse anytime soon.

Furthermore, the police mentioned that there are communication problems in North Sikkim due to a non-working mobile network and efforts are on to restore the cell phone connectivity.

–IANS

Deploy full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities, PM Modi directs officials after chairing J&K security meet
