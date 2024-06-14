Quota policy review draws more opposition

TURA, June 13: In the wake of various organisations and clans from the Garo Hills opposing tooth and nail any move to review the state reservation policy, the New Tura Cheran Mahari Union has now submitted its suggestions and justifications against modification of the reservation policy.

In a letter to LK Diengdoh, the secretary of the Expert Committee that has been constituted to review the state reservation policy, on Thursday, the Union said, “In response to the constituted Expert Committee on the State Reservation Policy in the State of Meghalaya soliciting views, comments, suggestions and justifications from all the stakeholders, the New Tura Cheran Mahari Union, with due respect, expresses its opposition to any move for modification of the Reservation Policy and urges the Government of Meghalaya to maintain “Status Quo” of the State Reservation Policy,1972.”

The union, like other clan bodies and groups, also expressed its opposition to the review of the policy, keeping in view that it was enacted by the visionary and founding leaders of the state, the backwardness of the Garo community as compared to the Khasi-Jaintia community, as well as to maintain peace and tranquility among the three communities.