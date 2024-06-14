Friday, June 14, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

KHNAM proposes key changes to state reservation policy

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Group suggests ambit of quota policy be expanded to private, unorganised sectors

SHILLONG, June 13: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has submitted a slew of suggestions to the Expert Committee reviewing the Meghalaya State Reservation Policy (SRP) of 1972.
The seven-point proposal aims to ensure a fair and equitable distribution of reservations among the Khasi-Jaintia and Garo communities.
Thomas Passah, KHNAM’s working president, emphasised the need for the reservation policy to reflect the population ratios of the Khasi-Jaintia and Garo communities. “We have recommended that the reservation ratio be population-based,” Passah told reporters.
One of the key suggestions is maintaining a combined 80 per cent reservation for the Khasi-Jaintia and Garo communities to prevent potential conflicts. Specifically, Passah suggested a 50 per cent reservation for the Khasi-Jaintia communities, given their larger population compared to the Garo community.
“The current SRP of 1972 provides a common 80 per cent reservation for all three tribes at the district level. However, we believe that if vacancies arise in the Garo Hills, 80 per cent of these should be reserved for the Garo community. Similarly, if vacancies arise in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills, 80 per cent should be reserved for the Khasi-Jaintia community,” Passah explained.
The KHNAM also proposed extending the state reservation policy to the private and unorganised sectors to boost youth employment. Additionally, they suggested that reserved posts should not be carried forward as currently allowed under the SRP of 1972.
Passah stressed that the reservations should be strictly for the indigenous tribes of Meghalaya and not extended to tribes from outside the state. He also highlighted the need for the reservation policy to focus solely on job reservations, excluding academic reservations.
“We also proposed removing the term ‘Autonomous’ from the SRP of 1972, as Meghalaya is no longer an autonomous state,” Passah added.
KHNAM urged the Expert Committee to expedite the review process to avoid prolonged delays in implementing these crucial changes.

Previous article
Political parties shift focus towards Gambegre bypoll
Next article
Quota policy review draws more opposition
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Decline of quality education in Shillong

Editor, Over-commercialization of the education sector cultivates a degenerating competitive environment, where organizations prioritize revenue-generating programs over educational value...
EDITORIAL

Merit and Modi 3.0

With the full contingent of ministers being assembled for the Modi-3 show marking a third consecutive term for...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Parliament not a place for lone wolves

By Patricia Mukhim This news in Firstpost, one of the leading news portals on June 7 last wrote this...
MEGHALAYA

Quota policy review draws more opposition

TURA, June 13: In the wake of various organisations and clans from the Garo Hills opposing tooth and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Decline of quality education in Shillong

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, Over-commercialization of the education sector cultivates a degenerating competitive...

Merit and Modi 3.0

EDITORIAL 0
With the full contingent of ministers being assembled for...

Parliament not a place for lone wolves

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Patricia Mukhim This news in Firstpost, one of the...
Load more

Popular news

Decline of quality education in Shillong

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, Over-commercialization of the education sector cultivates a degenerating competitive...

Merit and Modi 3.0

EDITORIAL 0
With the full contingent of ministers being assembled for...

Parliament not a place for lone wolves

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Patricia Mukhim This news in Firstpost, one of the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img