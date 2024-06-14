Friday, June 14, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

World Blood Donor Day celebrated with blood donation camp in USTM

By: From Our Correspondent

Guwahati, June 14:  The Pathology Department of the upcoming P.A. Sangma International Medical College and Hospital (PIMCH) organised the celebration of the World Blood Donor Day today where doctors, paramedics, students, faculty members and staff of PIMCH, the IA Ayurvedic Medical College, and the other departments of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) participated with much enthusiasm at the University Campus.

A Blood Donation Camp was held successfully with the support of the Saharia’s Blood Centre, Guwahati and the North East Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (NECHRI), Guwahati, according to a Press release.

The World Blood Donor Day has been observed every year on the USTM Campus. This year’s theme is “20 Years of Giving: Thank You, Blood Donors.” The 20th anniversary of World Blood Donor Day provides a perfect and timely occasion to express gratitude to blood donors worldwide for their life-saving contributions over the years and to acknowledge the significant impact on both patients and donors. Additionally, it serves as a crucial moment to address ongoing challenges and expedite progress towards achieving universal access to safe blood transfusions.

Dr. Biraj Kumar Das, Principal of the upcoming PA Sangma International Medical College, Dr. Habibul Islam, Retd Prof. of Pathology, Prof I/C Blood Centre, PIMCH, and Dr. Dwijen Ch Dutta, Prof. and HoD, Pathology PIMCH addressed the audience and emphasized the significance of awareness and blood donation. The speakers urged the public and students to come forward and donate blood to help needy patients. Representatives of the Saharia’s Blood Centre, Guwahati and the North East Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (NECHRI), Guwahati actively participated in this event. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks extended by Dr. Pallavi Deka, Department of Pathology, PIMCH.

