Sushant Singh‘s sister pleads for closure on his 4th death anniv

On the fourth death anniversary of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti remembered her “bhai” and expressed her feelings of helplessness, pleading with the authorities for the truth.

In a heartfelt post, Shweta said that for the one last time, she wants everyone to help, so that the family gets the closure they deserve.

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14, 2020, reportedly having committed suicide.

Remembering her younger brother, Shweta took to Instagram and shared a throwback video of Sushant having fun with his four sisters. In the caption, Shweta wrote: “Bhai, it has been 4 years since you left us, and we still don’t know what transpired on June 14, 2020. Your death remains a mystery. I feel helpless and have pleaded with the authorities countless times for the truth.” (IANS)