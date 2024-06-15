Saturday, June 15, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Swift confirms end of Eras Tour in Dec 2025 with no further extensions

Pop icon Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour will not extend into its third calendar year with added dates in 2025. The singer-songwriter announced that her global trek will conclude with its currently scheduled final dates in North America in December of this year, reports Variety. Swift made this announcement during the 100th show of the tour on the first night of a weekend engagement in Liverpool. “You know, this is actually the 100th show of the tour,” she declared, a number already well-known to most Swifties in attendance. Quoted by Variety, she said: “That doesn’t feel like a real statistic to me, because this has definitely been the most exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life.” (IANS)

Sushant Singh‘s sister pleads for closure on his 4th death anniv
