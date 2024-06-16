Diljit, Neeru and Jasmin dazzle in latest song from ‘Jatt and Juliet 3’

Shillong, June 16: The cast of the upcoming Punjabi movie ‘Jatt and Juliet 3’ launched another song from the film — ‘Haye Juliet’ — under the banners of Speed Records and White Hill Studios on Saturday.

The film’s cast, Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, and Jasmin Bajwa, delivered an outstanding performance in the music video, showcasing their acting prowess.

Diljit, in his trademark style, delivered flawless vocals that perfectly complement the lyrics, which have been crafted by Jaani, known for his excellence in the industry.

During the event, it was revealed how well Neeru Bajwa and Diljit Dosanjh connect, not only on-screen but also off-screen as friends and colleagues.

According to Neeru, they are always on the same page about almost everything.

Diljit also reminisced about his first-ever shot for his debut film, which happened to be with Neeru Bajwa, as he credited her as the reason he became an actor.

Given their history, it is no surprise that they share such a strong dynamic and on-screen chemistry.

Newcomer Jasmin Bajwa expressed gratitude towards Neeru Bajwa for her warm welcome and guidance throughout the movie shoot, highlighting her genuine personality and supportive nature.

‘Jatt and Juliet 3’ is set to hit the theatres on June 27. (IANS)