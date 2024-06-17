Broadway celebrates a packed, varied theater season with the 2024 Tony Awards

The 28 Broadway shows that earned at least one Tony Award nomination are hoping Sunday is the day the sealed envelopes break in their favor.

The three-hour main telecast from New York City’s Lincoln Center will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. Eastern, with a free pre-show on Pluto TV at 6.30 p.m.

A time of transformation

The awards cap a Broadway theater season that had something for everyone – fun musicals like Back to the Future, sweeping romance in The Notebook, political rallying cries like Suffs and intimate ensembles like “Mother Play and Appropriate. Filipinos took center stage in Here Lies Love and autism was explored in How to Dance in Ohio.

“I think it has been a year of real flexibility. I also think Broadway is in a time of transformation,” said Tonys host Ariana DeBose. ”

A total of 36 productions opened on Broadway this season alone and each one spoke to a very different audience.

Nicole Scherzinger will anchor the In Memoriam section and the late Chita Rivera will get a separate tribute from Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Bebe Neuwirth. (PTI)