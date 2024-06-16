Sunday, June 16, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

US: 9 injured in shooting at Michigan water park

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, June 16:  At least nine people were injured in a shooting at a water park in Rochester Hills in the northern suburbs of Detroit, the US state of Michigan, the police said.

 

 

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Saturday when a “random” gunman got out of a vehicle and unloaded 28 gunshots from a handgun, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said at a news conference.

 

There were “nine, maybe 10, victims of varying kinds of injuries,” Bouchard said, adding that the victims were of various age groups, with the youngest identified as eight years old, Xinhua news agency reported.

 

The suspect was “contained” in a house half a mile from the park, Bouchard said.

 

The police recovered a 9-mm handgun and three magazines at the scene.

 

The police issued an emergency alert on Saturday evening, warning residents in Rochester Hills of an “active shooter” and urging them to “avoid the area and seek shelter”. (IANS)

Previous article
As US delegation heads to Dharamsala, Tibetans pin hopes on Biden-Dalai Lama meeting
