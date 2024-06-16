Sunday, June 16, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Govt to establish land bank for tourism devp

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, June 14: The Meghalaya government is planning to establish a land bank to promote the development of tourism destinations across the state.
Speaking on the sidelines of a recent programme, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh announced that landowners can partner with the government to develop tourist spots through joint ventures with the tourism department.
“The state government is working towards creating land banks that can be handed over or leased to interested and eligible third parties to build infrastructure or undertake tourism-related activities,” said Lyngdoh. This initiative is expected to stimulate the tourism sector in Meghalaya significantly.
According to the Tourism Policy of 2023, the government aims to create land banks at major tourist locations, destinations, and routes, which can be utilised by third parties for developing tourism infrastructure and activities.
Lyngdoh also highlighted four key schemes under the CM-Elevate programme: the Green Villa Scheme, the Home Stay Scheme, the Motorhome Meghalaya Scheme, and the PRIME Tourism Vehicle Scheme. These initiatives are designed to transform the tourism sector by providing subsidies and creating job opportunities.
“The government is anticipating around 700 direct employment opportunities and numerous indirect jobs, benefiting the youth of Meghalaya,” Lyngdoh added.
He also emphasised the importance of good road connectivity for the development of tourism in the state, noting that it is crucial for ensuring accessibility to tourist destinations.

