Sunday, June 16, 2024
spot_img
Health

Protein that boosts body’s immunity against cancer discovered

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 16: A team of researchers has discovered a protein which can also play a critical role in the immune system’s defence against cancer.

 

Researchers at the University of Turku in Finland found TIMP-1, a protein traditionally known to prevent damage to the body’s cells and tissues.

 

They discovered this protein also has a key role in the body’s immunity against cancer, a finding which can improve the effectiveness of current cancer treatments.

 

TIMP-1 protein is produced by dendritic cells, which are responsible for initiating immune responses and boosting the immune system’s ability to recognise and destroy cancer cells.

 

Researcher Carlos Rogerio Figueiredo from the University of Turku said for patients deficient in TIMP-1 expression, our discovery helps create rational therapeutic innovations.

 

Figueiredo added that the findings are also relevant for fighting infections by viruses and bacteria, as the process is part of a universal mechanism that fights microorganisms and cancer in a similar fashion.

 

The study was published in the journal Genes &amp; Immunity, which is part of the Nature Portfolio series.

 

The study used samples from the Finnish Auria Biobank for clinical-oriented discoveries, which were further validated with the latest biochemical and immunological tools to propose a new molecular view of how the body fights cancer. (IANS)

Previous article
New AI-assisted technique makes teenage girl’s crooked legs straight
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

US: 9 injured in shooting at Michigan water park

Shillong, June 16:  At least nine people were injured in a shooting at a water park in Rochester...
SPORTS

T20 World Cup: Australia clinch classic against Scotland, England make Super 8

Shillong, June 16: Australia rallied late to end Scotland's qualifying dreams with a 5-wicket win in the group...
Technology

Private data of 2,900 people leaked after TAG Heuer hacked

Shillong, June 16: Private data of some 2,900 South Korean customers was leaked after TAG Heuer, owned by...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Diljit, Neeru and Jasmin dazzle in latest song from ‘Jatt and Juliet 3’

Shillong, June 16: The cast of the upcoming Punjabi movie 'Jatt and Juliet 3' launched another song from...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

US: 9 injured in shooting at Michigan water park

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, June 16:  At least nine people were injured...

T20 World Cup: Australia clinch classic against Scotland, England make Super 8

SPORTS 0
Shillong, June 16: Australia rallied late to end Scotland's...

Private data of 2,900 people leaked after TAG Heuer hacked

Technology 0
Shillong, June 16: Private data of some 2,900 South...
Load more

Popular news

US: 9 injured in shooting at Michigan water park

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, June 16:  At least nine people were injured...

T20 World Cup: Australia clinch classic against Scotland, England make Super 8

SPORTS 0
Shillong, June 16: Australia rallied late to end Scotland's...

Private data of 2,900 people leaked after TAG Heuer hacked

Technology 0
Shillong, June 16: Private data of some 2,900 South...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img