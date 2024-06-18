Alcaraz eyes grass-court glory after French Open triumph

LONDON, June 17 : French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz is gearing up for more success on the grass courts after his remarkable victory at Roland Garros. The 21-year-old made history by becoming the youngest man to secure major titles on all three surfaces — grass, hard courts, and clay — with his thrilling five-set win over Alexander Zverev in Paris last Sunday.

Fresh off his clay-court triumph, Alcaraz is now setting his sights on the grass-court season, beginning with the Queen’s Club tournament. He is determined to replicate his impressive feat from last year, where he clinched victory at Queen’s Club and followed it with his maiden Wimbledon title.

Speaking to reporters at Queen’s, Alcaraz shared his excitement and focus for the upcoming challenges.

“I had a few days off, I went to Ibiza with a group of friends.”

He added, “I had fun, I enjoyed my time. Obviously Roland Garros was a fantastic two weeks for me, a dream come true to lift the trophy, but right now my mind must be here on the grass. To be ready as soon as I can to play good tennis here at Queen’s and obviously to get ready for Wimbledon,’ Alcaraz was quoted by BBC.

The Spaniard’s ambitions don’t stop at the grass-court season. The young champion is also looking forward to Paris Olympics, where he will partner with the legendary Rafael Nadal in the doubles event.

“Right now my focus is on the grass season, the two tournaments and after that my mind will be to be ready on clay again and playing my best tennis at the Olympic Games,” Alcaraz noted.

Expressing his joy and honour at the prospect of teaming up with Nadal, Alcaraz said, “I feel really, really happy to play doubles in the Olympics and with an idol like Rafa. I mean, I didn’t expect to play doubles at the Olympic Games with Rafa.It is a unique moment for me but of course I am very happy about it. Let’s see how it’s going to be but it’s going to be a great time.”

He added, “Honestly, I feel he is going to teach me how to deal with everything.

I am a young guy who needs to grow up as a player, to grow up as a person as well. Of course, it’s going to be my first Olympic Games. Everything is new for me, so I hope to learn a lot from him.” (IANS)